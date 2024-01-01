Mountainview Baptist Church helps fight addiction with HOPE program

Mountain View Baptist Church in Custer started a program called HOPE about a year ago intending to get support to people struggling with addiction.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
“So, it’s a way for us to just stop and look at what does the bible say and where is the real root of the problem, instead of just the symptom,” said Matt Furse, pastor at Mountainview Baptist Church.

The program consists of Friday night meetings for those in the program and community to discuss their problems with addiction and how to solve them. Additionally, the church serves as a support system for those fighting urges to go back to their addiction.

“This program has really helped my thinking, what I call stinking thinking, and help get over that,” said one participant in the program.

“I’ve always been grateful for what I have but now it’s like I’m thankful to God that I have these things. Before it was like oh yeah great, I’ve been very blessed, beneficial‚ but never really taking it to the next level that it’s because of God that I have these things,” said another participant.

For one person in the program, the support he received has helped him turn his life around.

“I talked to people at church, and they bring it up with me how they’ve seen a change in me since coming back and I feel it’s brought me confidence not to be anxious about what I do in life, and since I’ve been six months sober that’s helped me immensely, and its helped me focus on what’s important,” said Dallas Shields, a participant.

All the people we spoke with in the HOPE program recommend coming by for their meetings every Friday at 7 p.m. if you feel like you need help.

