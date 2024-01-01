Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

