KOTA sports: favorite moments of 2023

Andrew Lind looks back at this year’s sports highlights
KOTA Sports: favorite moments of 2023
By Andrew Lind
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024, we take a moment to remember some of the most memorable high school sports moments from the past year. KOTA sports’ Andrew Lind shares his favorites since coming to Rapid City in August.

  • August: Douglas football wins its first game since 2020, beating Belle Fourche 34-16
  • October: RC Central girls soccer earns No. 3 seed in state tournament, advances to quarterfinals
  • October: Custer football names Kiran Pesicka as starting kicker for 2024
  • November: Hot Springs football wins 11B state championship, 13-7 over Elk Point-Jefferson
  • November: RC Christian volleyball advances to first ever state championship
  • December: Pine Ridge boys basketball wins LNI championship

Thanks to all of our amazing athletes in 2023. We look forward to covering you in 2024.

