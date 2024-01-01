KOTA sports: favorite moments of 2023
Andrew Lind looks back at this year’s sports highlights
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024, we take a moment to remember some of the most memorable high school sports moments from the past year. KOTA sports’ Andrew Lind shares his favorites since coming to Rapid City in August.
- August: Douglas football wins its first game since 2020, beating Belle Fourche 34-16
- October: RC Central girls soccer earns No. 3 seed in state tournament, advances to quarterfinals
- October: Custer football names Kiran Pesicka as starting kicker for 2024
- November: Hot Springs football wins 11B state championship, 13-7 over Elk Point-Jefferson
- November: RC Christian volleyball advances to first ever state championship
- December: Pine Ridge boys basketball wins LNI championship
Thanks to all of our amazing athletes in 2023. We look forward to covering you in 2024.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.