Christmas tree disposal sites open in Rapid City

People using the disposal sites should make sure their tree is clear of any holiday decorations.
By Cyle Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Now that presents have been handed out and your Christmas tree is in the corner collecting dust, it’s time to focus on cleaning up as you enter the new year. The Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division has a few ways to help you out.

Remote sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North open on Dec. 26 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garlands.

Items should be cleared of tree stands and ornaments.

People can dispose of their holiday decorations at the remote sites until Jan. 31, 2024.

“It’s a clutter issue, an aesthetic issue, I think we take pride in our neighborhoods and in our communities. So, we don’t want to just drop off garbage and trees and so forth in the ditches and curbs and gutter,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for Rapid City.

In 2022 the solid waste division collected 27 tons of Christmas trees, wreaths, and other greenery.

