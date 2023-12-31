Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2

RC Stevens girls ruin Central’s home opener with road win
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team played on the road Friday night at Central High, and defeated the Cobblers 68-57. The Raiders move to 3-4 on the year, whereas the Cobblers drop to 1-4.

We will see you in the new year on the next edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

GIRLS SCORES

Lemmon 52, Newell 44

Centerville 77, Wall 47

Custer 64, Hemingford, NE 24

McLaughlin 67, Pine Ridge 37

