Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis girls basketball team garnered its first win of the season Friday defeating Douglas 42-33. The Scoopers move to 1-2 on the year, while the Patriots drop to 1-6.

Out at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell, the Pine Ridge boys defeated Groton Area 73-62. White River stormed past Lower Brule 49-30.

We will be back in 2024 with another edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

BOYS SCORES

Lemmon 74, Newell 27

Dakota Valley 86, Hill City 56

Custer 78, Hemingford, NE 23

Wall 60, Parkston 57

