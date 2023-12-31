Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 1

Pine Ridge, White River boys with victories in Hoop City Classic
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 1
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis girls basketball team garnered its first win of the season Friday defeating Douglas 42-33. The Scoopers move to 1-2 on the year, while the Patriots drop to 1-6.

RELATED: Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2

Out at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell, the Pine Ridge boys defeated Groton Area 73-62. White River stormed past Lower Brule 49-30.

We will be back in 2024 with another edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

BOYS SCORES

Lemmon 74, Newell 27

Dakota Valley 86, Hill City 56

Custer 78, Hemingford, NE 23

Wall 60, Parkston 57

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Deer wandering in the wild.
Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 1
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 29, pt. 2
Athlete of the Week - Sturgis' Tori Williams
Athlete of the Week - Sturgis’ Tori Williams