Why do New Year’s resolutions fail?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new year brings a fresh start and optimism and resolutions. But how many people stick with their resolutions?

With many students on winter break and the new year coming up, program directors at the YMCA have seen a steady uptick in members they say usually settles down by mid-February.

“We get a big influx for New Year’s resolutions but also it’s the programs that we have. Pickle Ball and workout routines, a couple different exercise programs, and not to mention youth sports,” said YMCA program director JJ Schultz.

According to a Forbes poll, three of the top five New Year’s resolutions were diet and exercise-based. Many people head into the New Year hoping to make a change but often can’t sustain it. This may not come as a surprise as many of us know someone who has given up on a resolution and even more of us have fallen victim to giving up ourselves. But why is it so difficult for people to stick with their fitness goals?

“They may want to go into it head first, they find out that they’re sore after doing what they did. They do cardio but when they go to weightlifting they’re not feeling so good,” said YMCA employee Gary Farwell.

But there are ways to set yourself up for success.

“Take baby steps when you’re doing that. You want this to last for a lifetime. You don’t have to do every day, I got people who come in every day. But if you’re Monday Wednesday Friday to let your body recover that’s good to start with,” said Farwell.

Optimizing a workout schedule is key to sticking to your resolution and Farwell encourages those thinking of making this change and says that it doesn’t have to be all or nothing and making slight improvements can go a long way.

