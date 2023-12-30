Rapid City’s warm winter brings economic boosts and challenges alike

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is known for some of the least predictable weather in the world. This December, the city has seen mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, which is unexpected but enjoyable for many. Many businesses have been affected by this pleasant winter weather.

Construction firms in Rapid City have had a much more productive December than could have imagined. With the city’s growing population comes a high demand for housing. Excavators, roofers, and other construction professionals hard at work can be seen while driving around town. This is unusual for December, but highly profitable for those building homes and other structures.

“A lot of times, like for our concrete and dirt work operations we’re having to ... well, the work essentially slows down because we have to protect from freezing and cold temperatures.” said Mario Rangel, president of Rangel Construction Company. “And we’ve been able to avoid a lot of that slowdown and the additional expense of that effort. So, it’s been good.”

While construction companies like Rangel’s flourished this month, other industries have not been as fortunate. Bill Koser, owner of Brown’s Small Engine Repair, said that the weather was largely preventing snow blower sales that his company depends on this time of year.

“The winter season looked like it was gonna be pretty promising, you know, because of all the moisture in the spring and the summer” Koser said. “And all of a sudden, as soon as it dried up, our new sales pretty much fell to about nothing.”

These are just two examples of businesses in the Rapid City area that were impacted by the unseasonably warm start to the winter. With much time left for snowfall to occur and for temperatures to drop, these companies will surely be keeping watchful eyes on the weather.

