New Year’s Eve is the deadliest time for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every 79 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash, and on an average weekend night, there is a 71 percent increase in crashes involving drugs and alcohol between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

New Year’s Eve can be a fun but dangerous time for people on the road. and there are consequences for drinking and driving.

In Pennington County, drinking and driving is a class one misdemeanor charge, which may lead to penalties including county jail time, fines, and probation. In an effort to ensure safer roads on New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, there will be an increased law enforcement presence to identify impaired drivers.

“Being on the road at night, if you’re out there defensively, make sure you’re coming to complete stops before proceeding through red lights. Make sure you’re taking a look before you take off,” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Lieutenant David Switzer.

Switzer wants to remind everyone that if you’re going to drink, plan ahead to have a designated driver.

