Live interview with Central’s activities director Jordan Bauer

By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Its been a hectic first semester for Rapid City Central’s Activities Director Jordan Bauer. In the last eight weeks, the Cobblers hosted the SDHSAA state volleyball tournament and the Rapid City Invite. On Friday afternoon, Bauer explained the advantages of taking on these events. He also spoke about the cross town rivalry between Central and Stevens.

The Stevens girls defeated Central 68-57 Friday night. The boys square off Saturday at 7 p.m.

