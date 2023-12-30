Live interview with Central’s activities director Jordan Bauer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Its been a hectic first semester for Rapid City Central’s Activities Director Jordan Bauer. In the last eight weeks, the Cobblers hosted the SDHSAA state volleyball tournament and the Rapid City Invite. On Friday afternoon, Bauer explained the advantages of taking on these events. He also spoke about the cross town rivalry between Central and Stevens.

The Stevens girls defeated Central 68-57 Friday night. The boys square off Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.