It will be a sunny and mild start to the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Saturday. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but it will remain mild. Highs will be in the 40s for many, while those on the plains will stay in the 30s.

Sunday will be a little cooler as many will fall into the 30s for highs. While it is cooler, temperatures will be around average for the end of December.

The New Year will warm back up into the 40s! Expect plenty of sunshine next week with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 40s. There are signals for much cooler air to move in the second week of January. It is something we will watch closely.

Sunshine, high clouds and mild today.
