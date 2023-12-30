Athlete of the Week - Sturgis’ Tori Williams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tori Williams of Sturgis girls basketball has quickly emerged as the Scoopers best player.

The sophomore is the team’s only returning starter from last year. Thanks to a solid freshman campaign, plus a summer AAU season, Williams is ready to be the leader.

“Coming back, [the] varsity level its that same pace,” Williams said. “It’s quick, you are always going, and so I think it has really helped me translate from just even JV to varsity. There’s a big jump there so I think that it has all played into help me.”

Despite still being an underclassman, the 5-foot-5 guard is reliable, and has earned trust and respect from her head coach.

“[We] got a little mix of everything, but yeah we look forward to having Tori out there for four years,” said Sturgis head coach Courtney Pool. “Hopefully her and I won’t have to very many conversations, she’ll just know what I’m thinking.”

“Last year was a big learning year, and I think I learned so much from that,” Williams explained. “And I think this year I just kind of realized how to work through it and how to push through it. And I’ve really relied on my teammates.”

Williams and Pool’s relationship blossomed two seasons ago when Tori played a year up in middle school. She’s had a couple of years to learn the ropes of being a varsity point guard, and now it’s smooth sailing.

“I played up my eighth grade year and I was the point guard and I’ve always been a point guard, I kind of take that responsibility on naturally now,” Williams said. “I don’t really see it as a pressure.”

“I think last year a lot of times she was like ‘woah,’” Pool explained. “She’s always a competitor, but I think this year she kind of knew even in those first two games, she knew what it was going to be like and she was composed in that moment.”

The player coach relationship has made the transition that much easier for Williams, especially when the two don’t always have to talk about the “X’s” and “O’s.”

“We both have the same aspects in the game of basketball, so we kind of see eye to eye on most things,” Williams said of Pool. “She’s a person I can rely on and I feel like she is my coach but I could go to her for personal stuff too.”

