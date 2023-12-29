Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop

A popular doughnut shop in Rapid City will be under new owners.
By Brad Walton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many people, the dream of owning their own business gets glazed over until late in life. But for Garrett and Macey Schmidt, that dream became a reality in their mid-20s when a friend mentioned that the Daylight Donuts on St. Patrick Street was for sale.

In the spur of the moment, the Schmidts decided to go for it.

“Yeah, it honestly started out as kind of a joke, we just saw it pop up for sale,” said Garrett. He then asked Macy: “hey, you wanna buy a donut shop?’”

After working in retail for some time, Garrett was ready for a change of pace. While the Schmidts are excited by this new venture, owning and operating a donut shop isn’t as easy as it might seem. The couple arrive at eight o’clock each night so that they can bake large batches to supply convenience stores around Rapid City. Afterwards, they get ready for early morning customers to come by for a treat.

“Dough after dough after dough” was how Garrett described the process. Though acquiring any business is a risk, the Schmidts are confident that the reward for their endeavors will be sweet.

