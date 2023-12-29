Two seats remain vacant while the legislative session looms

The house seat for District 34 and the senate seat for District 35 remain vacant.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s less than two weeks to the opening of the 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session and Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to announce replacements for two West River seats.

The house seat for District 34 and the senate seat for District 35 remain vacant.

The reason for the delay is largely procedural. When Jessica Castleberry resigned from her senate seat, a request was sent by the Governor’s Office to the state Supreme Court to determine if Castleberry violated the state constitution regarding conflicts of interest.

Additionally, an inquiry into a candidates’ qualifications must be held to determine if they are the right fit for the job. This inquiry will not happen until the Supreme Court issues a response.

The Governor’s Office is requesting their questions be answered before the start of the 2024 legislative session, at which point the appointments will be made.

We asked the Republican Party in Pennington County who they would like to see appointed and they declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Regional Airport passengers experience travel setbacks due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupt travel in South Dakota
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Black Hills home and business owners remember to clear your sidewalks.
Rapid City home and business owners, remember to clear your snow
United Nations report highlights issues impacting South Dakotans
United Nations report highlights issues impacting South Dakotans

Latest News

Cats like this one are having a hard time finding homes due to overcrowding.
Sturgis Animal Shelter struggles with overcrowding
Trained, educated and brave, this all-women, all-moms dream team is transforming healthcare.
Meet the all-women c-suite team of Rapid City Medical Center
Black eyed peas are supposed to bring good luck - maybe, because they are super good for you!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Black Eyed Pea Casserole
Errin Short, registered dietitian, shares tips to succeed at your fitness-related goals.
Dietitian’s advice to beat ‘Quitter’s Day’ rings reality