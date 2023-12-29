Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer

While it hasn’t spread to humans, some scientists believe governments should be prepared for the possibility.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chronic wasting disease in deer is not new to South Dakota. It’s one of more than two dozen states with reports of what people call “zombie deer.”

And while it hasn’t spread to humans, some scientists believe governments should be prepared for the possibility. The disease has been found in animal populations in at least 31 states, according to the CDC.

It was first discovered in Colorado in 1967 and spread to South Dakota and other states. CWD spreads through contact with contaminated body fluids, tissues, and through consumption of contaminated food and water.

While there have been no infections in humans, scientists warn that the disease is a “slow-moving disaster” that governments should be prepared for, citing how mad-cow disease eventually migrated to people.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Regional Airport passengers experience travel setbacks due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupt travel in South Dakota
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Black Hills home and business owners remember to clear your sidewalks.
Rapid City home and business owners, remember to clear your snow
United Nations report highlights issues impacting South Dakotans
United Nations report highlights issues impacting South Dakotans

Latest News

Rapid City Youth City Council and Junior ROTC join together to help volunteer in the community.
Youth City Council and Junior ROTC partner to volunteer and strengthen Rapid City’s community
The Ball will drop here in Rapid City on New Year's Eve
The Black Hills prepares for New Year’s Eve ball drop
Cats like this one are having a hard time finding homes due to overcrowding.
Sturgis Animal Shelter struggles with overcrowding
The seats need to be filled by January 9th to mitigate the impact on the legislative session.
Two seats remain vacant while the legislative session looms