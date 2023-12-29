Free pet tags during January at Spearfish Police Department

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Police Department is offering free pet tags for 2024 in January to encourage pet owners to get their pets licensed for the new year.

According to the City ordinance, all pets residing within City limits are required to have an annual pet tag. When registering their pets, residents need to provide their contact information, basic information about the animal (such as the pet’s breed, description, and name), and proof of rabies vaccination.

It is important to contact your pet’s veterinarian to ensure that your pet is up to date on its vaccinations and to obtain a copy of this information to bring with you when registering the pet. Proof of current rabies vaccination is mandatory.

Animal Control Officer Scott Beal explained that a pet tag helps ensure the animal’s safety and provides peace of mind to the owner, as it allows for faster identification of the animal and owner if the pet is ever separated from its home/owner(s).

“These pet tags help us get pets back to their families more quickly,” he said, describing how unexpected situations may occur, resulting in even the most well-behaved animals having an unsupervised adventure. “Indoor cats can leave through an open door; dogs may jump a fence and range much farther than you expect – a pet tag certainly assists in finding the owner in those unanticipated events.”

All pets, even indoor ones, are required to have pet tags according to the City Code. These tags should be attached to your pet’s collar.

The cost of the tags is usually $5 for pets that are spayed or neutered and $10 for those that are not.

However, during January 2024, which is a free pet tag month, the fees are waived. This year’s pet tags are star-shaped and silver in color. You can get these tags from the Spearfish Police Department located at 225 W. Illinois St.

You can visit the lobby between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get the tags. After 4 p.m., you can get them from the dispatch window in the lobby. If you need more information about pet tags, you can contact Animal Control at (605) 642-1300.

