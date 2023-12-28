Rapid City to add security specialists in early 2024

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee approved an item today that will provide a $250,000 budget to hire security specialists for City Hall and nearby public buildings. These specialists will be unarmed but equipped with an open line of communication with Rapid City Police. Much of this budget will go towards a one-time equipment cost to make sure that the security guards have all of the tools that they need.

Some of the budget will also go towards improving security systems at City Hall.

“We need to do some security upgrades here at City Hall such as cameras and door sensors” said Rapid City Assistant Director of Human Resources Leah Braun, who helped draft this ordinance. Braun also mentioned that the security specialists, once hired, will travel around to places like the Roosevelt swim center and the public parking garage on 6th street.

While these security specialists will not be members of the Rapid City Police Department, they will be trained by the department. In his explanation of the ordinance to city council members, Rapid City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie stated that the goal was to have individuals present in public buildings to greet visitors, guide them to locations, and provide safety and security measures if necessary.

