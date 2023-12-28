Pivot Point can help people who are navigating seasonal affective disorder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the fall and winter, people might start to be affected by S.A.D., or seasonal affective disorder.

Our Madison Newman has more on this disorder, and what people can do to combat the struggles of it.

S.A.D. is a type of depression that often happens during the fall and winter months and is often caused by shorter days and longer nights which can cause a chemical change in the brain. To rival that, Pivot Point is a 24-hour crisis hotline that helps people overcome the effects of S.A.D.

“People normally get tired and fatigue, and then if you add a depressive component to that, they tend to get more weepy, have trouble sleeping, it disrupts what we call the circadian rhythm in your body. The sleep wake cycle, the appetite, things like that and so if it gets severe enough, people get extremely depressed and can become suicidal,” said Lisa Kautzman, nurse practitioner and director of Pivot Point.

While the winter season can oftentimes bring people down, some people are able to combat those feelings by finding things to keep them occupied.

“It also comes with its benefits, like you get to go sledding, and the hot chocolates. It comes with its own ups and downs for sure. I’d say as far as emotionally goes, it’s just, I prefer the summer, but I don’t mind the winter.”

“I am very excited that Terry Peak’s open now. That’s probably the biggest reason I still come back to Rapid City.”

If you or someone you know is struggling and need someone to talk to, call 988.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.