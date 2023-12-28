In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Black-eyed Pea Casserole

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black eyed peas have long been associated with good luck. Not so sure about that, but they are good for you, and full and rich in texture and flavor, and are the star of this traditional southern casserole dish.

First, brown a pound of lean ground beef of sausage with one bunch of green onions, chopped and a chopped green bell pepper. Also add a clove of minced garlic. Cook until meat is no longer pink and the vegetables are softened.

Then add 2 cans of black-eyes peas, drained along with 1 can of stewed tomatoes with the juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare 2 cups of rice according to package directions, and preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place cooked rice in bottom of casserole dish and top with meat mixture. Top with shredded cheddar cheese and bake for 25 minutes until cheese is melted and the casserole is hot an bubbly.

