Dietitian's advice to beat 'Quitter's Day' rings reality

By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2024, Americans want to improve their health; improving their diet is one of Forbes’s top 5 resolutions.

However, if you set a lofty goal, you could end up falling off the wagon. To make it past “Quitter’s Day” for your diet goals, Registered Dietitian Errin Short says to make it realistic.

“You don’t always have to make a resolution that focuses on weight or physical appearance. Maybe consider doing what I call an intention: improving your blood pressure if you have hypertension, improving your lab markers. Or maybe you have a goal to run a marathon or a 5k,” shares Short.

In the interview above, Short shares a few tips to add more protein to your breakfast.

