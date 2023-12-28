The Dahl Arts Center is looking for volunteers to help work on projects

Dahl Arts Center gets a facelift Jan 2-8.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year, the Rapid City Arts Council closes the Dahl Arts Center for a week to work on projects.

This year, the Dahl will be closed January 2nd through the 8th.

Because of this, the Arts Council is asking for volunteers to help with organizing supplies, painting, and deep cleaning.

If you would like to volunteer, email Jeannie.Larson@thedahl.org with your availability.

The Dahl Arts Center will reopen on January 9th, at 10 am.

