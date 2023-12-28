Christmas snowfall disrupts travel at Rapid City Regional Airport

Travelers had difficulties at Rapid City Regional Airport due to flight cancellations and delays.
Dec. 28, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are a beautiful destination for holiday travel. What many visitors don’t know is that the weather in this region can change plans in an instant.

“It’s our third trip back to the airport” said Georgia native Leigh Thurow, whose family had been waiting for Leigh’s brother to arrive at the Rapid City Regional Airport for over 36 hours. His previous two flights had been cancelled due to heavy snowfall beginning on Christmas Day. Despite this, the family appeared to be in good spirits and hopeful that they could complete their Christmas vacation, even if it was late.

The airport’s two primary parking lots were completely full, with a new temporary and unpaved lot opened up. A number of families like Leigh’s were in similar situations, waiting at the airport restaurant. Some individuals were waiting to leave Rapid City and hadn’t even gotten started with their vacations.

There is some good news: no arrivals or departures at the airport were showing as “cancelled” as of Wednesday at noon. There were a few delays, but those are set to clear up soon as snow is cleared and the Rapid City Regional Airport is getting back on track.

