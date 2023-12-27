Sunshine and mild air on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s. A few spots on the plains could even drop into the single digits due to snow cover.

Sunny skies return Thursday and high temperatures will climb into the 30s and 40s across KOTA Territory. This will allow for more snowmelt and help improve road conditions. Friday will be mild, too. Highs are climbing into the 40s for many and some spots could reach 50°.

Saturday remains mild with highs in the 30s and 40s under plenty of sunshine. New Year’s Eve will see a drop in temperatures with many in the 30s. Some spots staying in the 20s for a high.

Highs return to the 40s to kick off the New Year, but could drop back closer to average in the 30s the rest of the week.

