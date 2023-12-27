South Dakota invests $1 million in foreign trade

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will invest $1 million in SD Trade, a public/private partnership, to help businesses increase overseas sales.

“South Dakota feeds the world, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities to market our incredible work to consumers in other countries,” said Governor Noem. “Over 27,000 South Dakotans are employed by jobs directly supported by exports. We will continue to invest in our people and our workforce through the work of South Dakota Trade.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, South Dakota Trade this year has helped companies secure more than $3 million in direct sales.

