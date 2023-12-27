Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area

Rapid City's Public Works committee agreed that Canyon Lake needs improvements. The issue now goes to to the full council.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday, committee members authorized the city to seek bids to improve Canyon Lake Park.

With a $3.7 million budget, the Public Works Department is looking for contractors to make improvements in the west Rapid City area.

Once started, this project will expand to include Dover Street, 9th Avenue, Cottonwood Street, and 1st Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site
Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Rapid City Regional Airport passengers experience travel setbacks due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupt travel in South Dakota

Latest News

A snowplow driver at the street maintenance facility prepares to clear the roads for Rapid...
Rapid City street maintenance team keeps traffic flowing through snowstorm
Merry Christmas from the KOTA weekend news team!
Heartwarming Christmas traditions among the weekend KOTA news team
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City church blends Christmas festivities with Native American tradition
Top holiday toys from the year you were born