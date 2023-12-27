Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday, committee members authorized the city to seek bids to improve Canyon Lake Park.

With a $3.7 million budget, the Public Works Department is looking for contractors to make improvements in the west Rapid City area.

Once started, this project will expand to include Dover Street, 9th Avenue, Cottonwood Street, and 1st Avenue.

