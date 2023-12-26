YMCA’s 2024 Initiative: Boost mental health, community

Ryan Messick and Augustine Carraza, with the YMCA of the Black Hills, share how the Y can help you improve your mental health in 2024.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the top 5 resolutions in Forbes’s trendiest 2024 resolutions is improved mental health; 36% of respondents say they want to better their mental well-being in the New Year.

The YMCA has a similar initiative for 2024. They aim to contribute to the health and wellness of our community. The Y will be adding several programs in 2024, some of which are free. These include a book club, a family cooking class, or a family knitting class.

“One of the challenges that we’ve been dealing with is a sense of loneliness and isolation. We at the Y help create that sense of community, that sense of belonging, that sense of togetherness,” shares Augustin Carraza, branch manager at the Liberty Center YMCA.

If you’re considering joining the YMCA, January is the time to do so. During January, there is no Joiner Fee, and if you join during an open house, you get a discount.

Those open houses are at all YMCA locations in the Black Hills on January 2, during business hours, and January 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check out the interview with Ryan Messick, member relations director at the Rapid City YMCA, and Carraza.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Senator Thune took to the Senate floor to express frustration over the bill.
Senator John Thune blames Senate Democrats for lack of vote on Security Supplemental Bill

Latest News

Rapid City Regional Airport passengers experience travel setbacks due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupt travel in South Dakota
Whether by plane or car, holiday travel is a mess the day after Christmas.
Severe weather freezes holiday travel
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST