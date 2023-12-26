YMCA’s 2024 Initiative: Boost mental health, community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the top 5 resolutions in Forbes’s trendiest 2024 resolutions is improved mental health; 36% of respondents say they want to better their mental well-being in the New Year.

The YMCA has a similar initiative for 2024. They aim to contribute to the health and wellness of our community. The Y will be adding several programs in 2024, some of which are free. These include a book club, a family cooking class, or a family knitting class.

“One of the challenges that we’ve been dealing with is a sense of loneliness and isolation. We at the Y help create that sense of community, that sense of belonging, that sense of togetherness,” shares Augustin Carraza, branch manager at the Liberty Center YMCA.

If you’re considering joining the YMCA, January is the time to do so. During January, there is no Joiner Fee, and if you join during an open house, you get a discount.

Those open houses are at all YMCA locations in the Black Hills on January 2, during business hours, and January 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check out the interview with Ryan Messick, member relations director at the Rapid City YMCA, and Carraza.

