Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City, local Lakota leaders have put together a new type of celebration.

“This is a Lakota ministry and we predominantly serve the Native American community. So, what we get here, in this community, we get a little bit of our Lakota culture.”

Drums, singing, and storytelling highlight this one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration. Old Horse also said feeding the community is one of the most important responsibilities of the Lakota people.

“Using those Lakota concepts but bringing them into the dominant society and saying ‘here’s the difference’. This is how we show our love to the people.”

Following the Christmas ceremony, Woyatan’s leaders gathered homeless community members onto a bus and provided them with soup, coffee, and warmth in anticipation of a nighttime snow event.

