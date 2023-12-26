Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition

By Brad Walton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City, local Lakota leaders have put together a new type of celebration.

“This is a Lakota ministry and we predominantly serve the Native American community. So, what we get here, in this community, we get a little bit of our Lakota culture.”

Drums, singing, and storytelling highlight this one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration. Old Horse also said feeding the community is one of the most important responsibilities of the Lakota people.

“Using those Lakota concepts but bringing them into the dominant society and saying ‘here’s the difference’. This is how we show our love to the people.”

Following the Christmas ceremony, Woyatan’s leaders gathered homeless community members onto a bus and provided them with soup, coffee, and warmth in anticipation of a nighttime snow event.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
A winter storm is on the way!
Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Senator Thune took to the Senate floor to express frustration over the bill.
Senator John Thune blames Senate Democrats for lack of vote on Security Supplemental Bill

Latest News

Merry Christmas from the KOTA weekend news team!
Heartwarming Christmas traditions among the weekend KOTA news team
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Disposing of holiday was responsibly
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
KOTA weekend crew's holiday traditions
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Wyotan Christmas Festivities highlighting Native American culture