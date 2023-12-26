The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is serving more than 300 people this Christmas

Feeding the community and homeless
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Christmas, and some people don’t have the luxury to be with family or open presents. The Black Hills community is known to show gratitude throughout the year, and Monday, the Cornerstone Mission served food to the homeless in an effort to make them feel inclusive during the holiday.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission assisted 350 people in need on Christmas Day. Volunteers helped in the kitchen, with much of the food donated. Due to Christmas’ popularity, all volunteer positions were filled six months early, according to the executive director.

“This is all about family, and for many of our guests, we are their family, so it’s really exciting to take people from many different walks of life and get us all together in a group to celebrate Jesus’s birthday, celebrate the familiar structure that we have here. So, it’s just a really fun day,” said The Cornerstone Rescue Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison.

The Rescue Mission serves three meals daily, seven days a week to those in need. Today’s holiday meal is a festive treat, featuring ham, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and other classic holiday dishes.

“I just want to make sure that they feel like they were remembered because sometimes they don’t get recognized, and I try to recognize each person,” said Cornerstone Rescue Mission Kitchen Manager Lisa Tognotti.

Tognotti says being able to serve the people in the community is just what Christmas is all about.

