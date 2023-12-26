Blizzard conditions with difficult travel today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A major winter storm will continue to create areas of blowing snow today and resultant hazardous driving conditions. Blizzard Warnings remain in effect for the western South Dakota plains into this evening, with a Winter Storm Warning for the northern hills and Rapid City area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the central Black Hills. Several more inches of snow will fall today, particularly in Lawrence and Meade Counties, as well as Jackson and Oglala Lakota Counties. Strong winds are blowing the snow around, creating whiteout conditions. No Travel Advised and even Road Closures can be expected today.

This system will quickly wind down tonight and early Wednesday morning, leaving the rest of the week with high pressure and quiet weather conditions.

New Year’s Weekend looks dry with above normal temperatures - highs in the 40s.

