A strong winter storm is looking to impact Christmas Day travel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will taper off this evening, and lows will fall into the single digits for Sheridan and teens to 20s for everyone else. The wind chills tonight will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits for many.

For your Christmas Day forecast, highs will be in the 20s and 30s, with blustery winds causing temperatures to feel like they are in the teens. A much stronger system will develop over the central plains later tonight and on Christmas Day. While models have been in good agreement on this for the last couple of days, they have continued to show a slower and more westward shift. This shifting is causing the potential for heavier snowfall further west across central SD and into at least eastern portions of western SD.

A blizzard warning was issued early this morning for Tripp County and has been expanded further west this afternoon across the previous watch area. Blizzard warnings were also expanded to Ziebach and southern Oglala Lakota County as well. With frequent wind gusts near or over 45 mph in most areas, blizzard conditions will develop at times on Monday night and Tuesday. A winter storm watches for far eastern Pennington County, northern Oglala Lakota County, and eastern Fall River County, starting Monday night, where accumulating snow and gusty winds are likely but uncertainty still exists on the westward extent of any heavier snowfall. The cutoff of heavier snow at this time looks to be mainly from near Philip and Kadoka to Pine Ridge, but could still shift a bit to the east or west as the storm continues to develop and intensify. Gusty winds will develop on the back side of the system, with gusts over 50 mph at times to the east and southeast of the Black Hills. Travel east of Rapid City toward central and eastern SD will likely become very difficult or near impossible later on Christmas Day and evening through at least Tuesday.

