Don’t be trashy this holiday season, tips how you can help the environment

It is suggested to use gift bags for presents because they can be reused multiple times.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, waste increases between 25% and 43%.

Ria Hannon, Solid Waste education and outreach coordinator said Rapid City solid waste has seen an increase in trash during the holidays.

“We have a lot of people that come out specifically to get rid of loads of wrapping paper, packaging from toys, and food. We see loads that are just specifically that,” said Hannon.

Although you may be enjoying joyful music and Christmas lights this season, the last thing you may be thinking about is the environment.

However, there are a few changes you can make to have a positive impact on the environment such as,

“Not use paper plates, or plastic silverware instead of regular glass dishes, reusable ones. Another thing would be to ditch the disposable baking trays,” said Hannon.

Hannon also has a few suggestions to think about while you’re out shopping.

“What’s its final place going to be, can I donate it? Can someone else use it at a future time? Can I reuse it for a birthday? Or once I use this today, does it have to go to the waste,” said Hannon.

If you are unaware if your items are recyclable Hannon said you can always call the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at 605-355-3496 to see if it’s recyclable, or you can click here.

