Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery

(WITN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City juvenile was arrested following an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday night.

The Common Cents convenience store on the 1900 block of North Lacrosse Street was robbed at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, a male brandished a gun and demanded money.

By reviewing several area video sources, police zeroed in on an apartment on the 200 block of East Knollwood Drive. Police say they found the juvenile they believe committed the robbery, as well as the gun and clothing he wore.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, is now in the juvenile justice system.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Advisories
Light snow could create a few slippery roads Christmas Eve
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills
A jury says former Marshals football player is not guilty of second-degree rape.
Former Marshals player found not guilty in rape trial

Latest News

50 of the best Christmas movies of all time
Heartland Disaster Help website, prepares homeowners, renters and business owners.
Heartland Disaster Help: new website helps renters prepare for severe weather
Presents under the Christmas tree
Elder Angel Tree: Area organizations unite to deliver gifts for seniors
Area organizatiolns donated approximately 2,000 items, which were then packaged and...
Elder Angel Tree