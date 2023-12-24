Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City juvenile was arrested following an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday night.

The Common Cents convenience store on the 1900 block of North Lacrosse Street was robbed at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, a male brandished a gun and demanded money.

By reviewing several area video sources, police zeroed in on an apartment on the 200 block of East Knollwood Drive. Police say they found the juvenile they believe committed the robbery, as well as the gun and clothing he wore.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, is now in the juvenile justice system.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.