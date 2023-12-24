Heartland Disaster Help: new website helps renters prepare for severe weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 2022, four natural disasters have caused damages exceeding billions of dollars, leaving countless people to clean up. These severe weather-related storms include extreme winds, heat, flooding, and blizzards.

The newly launched Heartland Disaster Help website can help prepare you for an extreme disaster. Each home, business, or apartment is assigned an individualized rating for a natural disaster. This is crucial for renters living in a floodplain. In South Dakota, no law requires landlords to notify renters that they live in a floodplain.

“It provides tips if a flood or wildfire is approaching. Here is who you should contact, the channels and stations to stay tuned to, and we also offer tips on how to return home,” says Dayo Kadree, the creator of Heartland Disaster Help.

The Heartland Disaster Help website is available for people in South Dakota and nine other Midwestern states.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.