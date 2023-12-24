Elder Angel Tree: Area organizations unite to deliver gifts for seniors

Area organizatiolns donated approximately 2,000 items, which were then packaged and distributed to multiple senior assisted living homes.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Black Hills Advocate is partnering with a local non profit to continue their ‘Elder Angel tree’ tradition aimed at gifting presents to seniors for the holiday season.

Sequel is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to the elderly who require extra care with daily tasks. On Saturday, in partnership with local organizations, the Black Hills community donated approximately 2,000 items, which were then packaged and distributed to multiple senior assisted living homes.

Elder Angel Tree program
Elder Angel Tree program(KOTA/KEVN)

”Places like maybe Fairmont grand or some place like that had reached out and was in need for some of their residents. And then we also partnered with Meals on Wheels and so everyone that is on their delivery route, the weeks of Christmas gets a gift,” said Sequel Executive Director Kerry Lassaux.

Sunday is the last day they will be delivering gifts. If you want to be a part of or donate for next year’s Elder Angel Tree, donations will begin in November.

