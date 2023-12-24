County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center(Evansville Police Departmemt)
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Advisories
Light snow could create a few slippery roads Christmas Eve
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills
A jury says former Marshals football player is not guilty of second-degree rape.
Former Marshals player found not guilty in rape trial

Latest News

A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
The tree on the left is Heritage Arrows Home School's. The tree on the right is The Mammoth...
Festival of Trees - Custer State Park
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest