Strong winds and snow showers move in Saturday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will become overcast by the afternoon hours Saturday. Winds will be increasing as well with gusts up to 40 mph for some. A few rain and snow showers move into northeast Wyoming and the South Dakota plains later in the afternoon.

Strong winds and snow showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, or higher, will be likely with scattered snow showers falling for some. Accumulations will be likely into the northern Black Hills and on the southwestern South Dakota plains. About 1″-3″ of snow showers are expected in these spots, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Slippery roads are likely in those areas, so if you are traveling for your holiday plans, leave a little early and take your time getting to your destination. If you are traveling East River or down into Nebraska, Cheyenne or Colorado on Sunday, conditions may be a little worse with more snow expected in those areas.

Snow showers taper off by Sunday afternoon and clouds will begin to clear up as well. Wind gusts will weaken Sunday evening and into Christmas morning.

Cloud cover will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Christmas Day with temperatures in the 30s for many. Temperatures will return to the 40s by the middle of next week with plenty of sunshine.

