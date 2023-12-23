Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say

Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling to Arizona.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (Gray News) - An expectant mother was reportedly killed with her husband seriously injured in a crash earlier this week.

KSL reports that the collision occurred on U.S. 93 in Wickenburg, about an hour outside of Phoenix, on Wednesday night.

A white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles in a legal passing zone but failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck, reports said.

A female passenger, later identified as Chloe Stott, in the Toyota truck died at the scene.

The male driver, later identified as Parker Stott, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and burns.

The driver of the Volvo was also transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were traveling to Arizona from Utah that evening to visit them and reveal the news of their pregnancy before the holidays.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” Jake Toolson shared through a GoFundMe account.

Toolson said Parker Stott remains in intensive care at the Arizona Burn Center.

“A young couple’s lives changed in the blink of an eye. Any support and prayers for this family will make a difference,” Toolson shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusti Oliver, a single mother, points to the bus schedule sign.
Toddlers expected to walk at least a mile to Head Start programs in Rapid City
All three were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drug use is under investigation.
Idaho man identified as victim of crash near Wall
Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement

Latest News

Last minute holiday shopping
Last minute holiday shopping can be a hassle for people who put it off
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings
Local organization shares their wish list in hopes of receiving help this holiday season.
Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its holiday wish list
Meals on Wheels serves Christmas dinner to Minneluzahan Senior Center.
Meals on Wheels brings Christmas warmth to seniors
Local organization shares their wish list in hopes of receiving help this holiday season
Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its holiday wish list