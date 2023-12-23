‘It’s a work in progress’: RC Stevens basketball finding identity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chris Stoebner’s Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team is hoping for a breakout season.

“When we’re playing together, we’re really good,” Stoebner said. “And when we’re not, anybody can beat us.”

After graduating four seniors last May, Rapid City Stevens is missing a few pieces that will make the Raiders a complete team. Cross-town transfer Shun-Zi White Woman believes it’s the responsibility of the seniors to get the rest of the team headed in the right direction.

“I think this team lacks a little bit of leadership, but me being one of the seniors...stepping up in that position,” White Woman said.

“[But] everyone on the team can have a leadership role,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner added. “And that’s something we’re still...I think it’s a work in progress, it really is. You can only be a leader if you do it every day.”

White Woman joined the Raiders for his senior season this summer, after three years with Rapid City Central. The 6-foot-4 forward gives his new squad much needed height in the post, and a unique skill set too.

“It’s awesome,” junior forward Kaelem Brooks said of having White Woman on the roster. “He brings a great post presence, and it causes other teammates to get points too. Because a lot of teams have to double down on him, or worry about him a lot, and then you got us other four on the court. Whoever it is, you know, and all of our team I would say is good scorers from anywhere, so it’s really nice.”

Playing by his side on the blocks is Brooks, who was inserted into the starting lineup this season after coming off the bench last year. The junior may not be the biggest of post players, but he competes with the best of them.

“That’s just his mindset,” White Woman said of how aggressive Brooks is. “[He] has that kill mentality in the game, and that’s his impact is going for rebounds, or diving on the floor or even just attacking down low on smaller guys.”

“Him [Stoebner] giving me a chance, and believing in me and then me proving myself and going out there,” Brooks said. “But O know he’s a big believer in the “dawg” as you’d say...setting screens and doing the dirty work basically. And so, I would say that’s what he likes.”

Stevens is back in action on Dec. 30 for a matchup with its rivals, Rapid City Central. This will be the first time White Woman plays against his former team.

