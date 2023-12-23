Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills

Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the holiday spirit at the Chapel in the Hills with its Christmas lighting and decorations.

If you’re interested in attending, make sure to plan your visit for this Saturday and Sunday between 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The chapel has had a positive turnout throughout December, and this last weekend provides a final chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere before the chapel closes until May 1st.

“So we thought well lets open up during the holiday time. They get to see it in a different setting. Both my wife and I like to decorate so, then we start stringing the lights, and then we get this idea, and that idea, and before you know it, we’ve kind of came up with a little tradition here,” said Brian Kringen, managing director of Chapel in the Hills.

Whether you’re looking for a serene evening or a family outing, the Chapel in the Hills seems like a delightful destination to embrace the joy of the holiday season.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the beautifully decorated chapel and its surroundings.

