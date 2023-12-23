El Nino and La Nina Explained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer or colder than average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean can influence weather and climate throughout the United States.

Normally, trade winds blow east to west along the equator, taking the warm water from South America and pushing it toward Asia. Occasionally, the trade winds will weaken, bringing the warm surface water east back along the equator and reducing the surfacing of cold water off the west coast of the Americas. This is known as El Nino.

As a result of the warm waters, the Pacific jet stream will move south away from its neutral position.

Hydrologist and meteorologist Melissa Smith from the Rapid City National Weather Service stated, “And what that does for us in the northern plains is it keeps the storm track to the south of us ... keeping our area much warmer and drier with stormier weather to the south.”

When the trade winds strengthen again, sometimes they become stronger than normal. As a result, warmer water is pushed back towards the western Pacific, which will cause cooler water to resurface off the coast of the Americas. This is La Nina.

Smith added, “Having that colder water over near the equator will often mean that the jet stream dives into the area, into the northern plains, resulting in a much colder and often wetter pattern for the winter months.”

The current El Nino setup means that the northern plains are seeing a much drier and warmer weather pattern, and most of the region has not seen substantial moisture since October.

So how below average are we in terms of snow?

Lead and Deadwood are 52.4 inches below normal and have only reached 14% out of 100% of their normal snowfall.

Rapid City is 13.3 inches below normal and has only reached 10% of its normal snowfall.

Spearfish is 20.2 inches below normal and has seen 9% of its normal snowfall.

Sheridan is 5.6 inches below normal and has seen 73% of its normal snowfall so far.

While heightened awareness is important, our normal months to receive snow and rain are February through June.

“It depends on what happens this spring. A lot of times in El Nino during the spring, it will be drier than average, and those warmer temperatures will sometimes continue. If that happens and we get to March, April, May, and June, that’s when we need our precipitation out here, sand, and that’s when we are going to need to hopefully get a little bit of snow, if not some rain,” she stated.

