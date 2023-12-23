Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its holiday wish list

Local organization shares their wish list in hopes of receiving help this holiday season
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For two weeks, we shared ways to give back to the community, and now continuing with our theme, the Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its wish list in hopes of receiving some help this holiday season.

The foundation works with a variety of donors and organizations to promote philanthropy across the seven counties that make up the Black Hills. CEO Liz Hamburg says with the holiday season comes more need and she is urging those who can donate to do so.

”We have two initiatives that we work on year-round and they’re food security and affordable housing and so any contributions to those funds help us do that work. We really do fund a variety of non-profits and so any donations to our grant-making funds helps us serve more non-profits in the area,” said Hamburg.

For more information on where and how to donate please click here.

