Beware of the Grinch trying to scam you this holiday season

Holiday scamming
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Christmas is just three days away, and the Grinch might try to sneak into your wallet, as this time of year sees a rise in financial scams.

The holiday season is a busy time for everyone, but it can also be a lonely time for some people who may fall victim to scams simply because they want someone to talk to. As we approach the new year, there’s a growing concern, according to the CEO of Black Hills Community Bank, which is check fraud.

This involves individuals going around town, and collecting checks from random mailboxes that people might have intended to use for bill payments. Once they have those checks, they make copies that appear as authentic, and then they present the checks to banks for cashing.

“Typically presented to the bank that it was drawn on because that customer is there to say, hey, ABC Company sent me this check, and I want to cash it,’ and a teller might cash it, and it’s a fraud check. That’s one of the biggest risks,” said Black Hills Community Bank CEO Jack Lynass.

To prevent this, one way to monitor your accounts is to check your checking account daily, and if you notice any suspicious activity, contact your bank promptly, as you typically have only 24 hours to report and return a fraudulent check.

