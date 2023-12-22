Supporting area nonprofits through community donations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the holiday season, we are spotlighting charities in the area that are looking for support to help the Black Hills community through the winter.

We spoke with The United Way of the Black Hills to see what’s on their wish list. United Way of the Black Hills is responsible for distributing money to nonprofits all over the area with a mission of helping improve the lives of people all over the Black Hills.

Right now they are doing their end-of-year campaign with a goal of $2 million.

If people don’t know what agency should I give to they have the opportunity to well United Way is gonna give to those that are doing transportation, feeding, mental health, they’re gonna be able to spread that dollar around,” said John Cass the Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills.

Here is a list of the organizations they support and those looking to donate can here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.