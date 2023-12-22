The Sioux Park Tennis Complex just got an upgrade

If you use the Tennis courts at Sioux Park they may look a little different than you're used to.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you use the Tennis courts at Sioux Park they may look a little different than you’re used to. Rapid City Parks and Recreation just finished renovating the whole complex.

Upgrades include a full repair on the courts themselves to address any cracking or deformities as well as LED lighting for nighttime play. Additionally, new seating and shade options have been added to the complex to make events or tournaments more convenient for viewers. The completion of this construction comes at the perfect time for kids to use on their winter holiday.

”The kids are out of school and it gives them something to do during the day, you know if they can go walk to a park or get driven to a park, that’s something fun, and its good exercise, and its good for your mental health so we love having our free outdoor recreation available,” said Melissa Petersen a Landscape Architect for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

Right now the courts are open from 5 a.m. to dusk but when push buttons for the lights on the courts are installed, it will be open until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement
Tenants at this motel have been dealing with the lack of hot water for nearly two weeks.
UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
12-19 Douglas signing
Three Douglas athletes sign to play at collegiate level
Dusti Oliver, a single mother, points to the bus schedule sign.
Toddlers expected to walk at least a mile to Head Start programs in Rapid City

Latest News

United Way of the Black Hills is dedicated to supporting nonprofits all over the Black Hills...
Supporting area nonprofits through community donations
Friday
One more mild day before changes arrive this weekend
Holiday air travel at Rapid City Regional Airport.
Navigate airports and roads with ease for a stress-free seasonal journey
Dusti Oliver, a single mother, points to the bus schedule sign.
Toddlers expected to walk at least a mile to Head Start programs in Rapid City