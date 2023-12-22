The Sioux Park Tennis Complex just got an upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you use the Tennis courts at Sioux Park they may look a little different than you’re used to. Rapid City Parks and Recreation just finished renovating the whole complex.

Upgrades include a full repair on the courts themselves to address any cracking or deformities as well as LED lighting for nighttime play. Additionally, new seating and shade options have been added to the complex to make events or tournaments more convenient for viewers. The completion of this construction comes at the perfect time for kids to use on their winter holiday.

”The kids are out of school and it gives them something to do during the day, you know if they can go walk to a park or get driven to a park, that’s something fun, and its good exercise, and its good for your mental health so we love having our free outdoor recreation available,” said Melissa Petersen a Landscape Architect for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

Right now the courts are open from 5 a.m. to dusk but when push buttons for the lights on the courts are installed, it will be open until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.