One more mild day before changes arrive this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another mild night is on tap with clear skies and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Skies are sunny for Friday. High temperatures will be in the 50s while some spots flirt with 60° once again. Clouds will increase on Saturday as a storm system approaches. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area. Winds will increase through the afternoon, too. A few rain and snow showers will be possible late afternoon and evening.

Snow showers will fall for many Saturday night. As rain transitions to snow on the South Dakota plains, a few pockets of freezing drizzle or sleet may fall. The majority of moisture will stay south and east of KOTA Territory, but accumulations are likely in the northern hills and into southwest and central South Dakota with a few inches of snow possible. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Others will likely stay less than one inch.

If you plan on traveling on Christmas Eve, be sure to take your time and slow down if you encounter snow covered roadways.

Winds will be strongest Saturday night into Sunday morning, gusting up to 40 mph or higher. This will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility for many.

Temperatures next week will warm back up into the 40s and 50s.

