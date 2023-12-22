One area winery brings home medals to the Mount Rushmore state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The bars are buzzing as one Rapid City winery earns five medals in the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the oldest in the world.

Winemaker Adam Martinez sent samples from the Firehouse Wine Cellar in Rapid City to the judges in San Francisco, who conducted blind tastings and ranked the competitors with awards such as gold, silver, bronze, best of show, and best of class. Firehouse returned to the Rushmore State with one gold and four silver medals from the competition.

“You know, we were lucky and fortunate enough that they liked our wines out there. We’ve met on most years. And like we said, we got the best to class and some golds and double golds for our stuff. So that’s always exciting. Which last year, we did do best of class,” said Firehouse Wine Cellar Winemaker Adam Martinez.

The winery has been participating in the competition for seven years and looks forward to future competitions.

