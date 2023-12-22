Mild again today, then big changes this holiday weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are sunny for today. High temperatures will be in the 50s while some spots flirt with 60° once again. Clouds will increase on Saturday as a storm system approaches. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area. Winds will increase through the afternoon, too. A few rain and snow showers will be possible late afternoon and evening, especially in Wyoming.

Snow showers will fall for many Saturday night. As rain transitions to snow on the South Dakota plains, a few pockets of freezing drizzle or sleet may fall. The majority of moisture will stay south and east of KOTA Territory, but accumulations are likely in the northern hills and into southwest and central South Dakota with a few inches of snow possible. Many spots may just see a dusting, at most.

If you plan on traveling on Christmas Eve, be sure to take your time and slow down if you encounter snow covered roadways.

Winds will be strongest Saturday night into Sunday morning, gusting up to 40 mph or higher. This will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility for many. Christmas Day will be dry with highs in the 30s.

Mild 50s return the middle of next week.

