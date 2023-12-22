Light snow could create a few slippery roads Christmas Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This upcoming storm system has been made very aware across social media platforms. As we are now just a day away from the storm beginning, here is the latest.

Trends continue to hold for the bulk of moisture to miss us to the south and east, however, light accumulations are still expected across parts of KOTA Territory.

Advisories (David Stradling | KEVN/KOTA)

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a few locations. Sheridan County in Wyoming has the potential for up to 2″ of snow, with strong winds creating reduced visibility. For Oglala Lakota, southern Jackson and Bennett Counties, 1″-3″ of snowfall looks to be possible there.

6 PM SAT RADAR (David Stradling | KEVN/KOTA)

Clouds will increase on Saturday, with much of the area under cloudy skies by the later afternoon hours. As clouds move in, light snow will begin to fall across northeast Wyoming through the afternoon and early evening hours. In southwestern and south-central South Dakota a few rain showers will likely be present.

As we progress through the evening and overnight hours, any rain will transition over to snow. During this transition, a few areas on the South Dakota plains could deal with a light freezing drizzle or even some light sleet.

7 AM RADAR (KEVN/KOTA)

By Sunday morning, scattered snow showers will be falling across parts of KOTA Territory. Snow will be light to moderate for those who see the snow. Much of the moisture should taper off through the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve, though some may linger into portions of southwest and central South Dakota.

SNOW TOTALS (David Stradling | KEVN/KOTA)

The highest probabilities for accumulating snow will be across the northern Black Hills into northeast Wyoming, along with those in the southwestern South Dakota plains. Some spots will pick up 1″-3″ of snow, with isolated higher amounts possible. The majority of others will get a dusting a best, while a few get up to 2″ of snowfall.

This will be enough to make for slippery roadways. Be sure to allow for extra time driving to your destination if you plan on traveling to the northern hills, or onto the South Dakota plains south of I-90. Conditions may be a little worse for those who plan on traveling across the state to Sioux Falls, or down into Nebraska, southeast Wyoming and Colorado.

WIND GUSTS (KEVN/KOTA)

Not only will accumulating snow make for slippery roads, we will have strong winds developing with this storm system, too. Wind gusts will increase Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible at times. Windy conditions will continue into Sunday, but weaken into the evening hours.

Have a safe and happy holidays! Merry Christmas from the KOTA weather team.

