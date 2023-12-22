KOTA/KEVN celebrates Jack Caudill’s 40 years on air with ‘Jack Caudill Day’ proclamation

Jack Caudill Celebrates 40 Years on KOTA/KEVN - Proclaimed 'Jack Caudill Day' by Rapid City Mayor.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is a very special day here at KOTA/KEVN, as our Jack Caudill is celebrating 40 years on air.

Fresh out of college, Jack moved to Rapid City from Ohio. He began his journalism career in 1983, starting out as a weekend sports anchor.

Since then, Jack has worn many hats, including sports director, news director of KEVN, and anchor of KOTA Territory News at 5:30 and The Six on KEVN.

Jack is an inspiration to many with his battle and recovery from cancer and continues to be a friend to people in the Black Hills area and surrounding region.

Due to this, Jack has been honored with an executive proclamation.

“Now, therefore, I, Jason Salamun, Mayor of Rapid City, South Dakota, do herby proclaim December 21, 2023, as Jack Caudill Day,” said Salamun earlier in the day.

We all look forward to many more years and celebrations with you.

