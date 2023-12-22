Former Marshals player found not guilty in rape trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former player for the Rapid City Marshals football team has been found not guilty of second-degree rape following a three-day trial this week.

Diron Simmons was charged with second-degree rape following an encounter he had with a woman in March 2023 after they connected on the dating app Tinder.

In trial testimony, the woman says she was subjected to a violent sexual assault by Simmons that lasted for an hour.

Simmons testified that he didn’t sexually touch the woman and that their encounter was consensual.

Following the not-guilty verdict, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel released a statement that read, in part:

“Throughout the trial, the state presented a robust case, calling upon numerous witnesses, including a DNA expert whose testimony linked Simmons to the crime.

“It is the role of the State’s Attorney to bring disputed cases to the public for determination by a jury of the defendant’s peers. We respect the legal process and appreciate the jury’s service,” Roetzel said.

“Believing and supporting sexual assault victims is essential for fostering a culture of trust, where survivors feel heard, validated, and empowered to seek justice, even if the legal system doesn’t always yield the desired outcome in every case,” said prosecuting attorney Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond.

